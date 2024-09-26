German Chancellor meets Israeli opposition politician Gantz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Thursday with Israeli opposition politician Benny Gantz in Berlin to discuss developments in the Middle East.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Scholz and Gantz exchanged views on the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

"The Chancellor expressed his concern that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could lead to a regional conflagration. He emphasized that a diplomatic solution to the conflict was possible, and that all parties involved have a responsibility to find this diplomatic solution," Hebestreit said in a statement.

Reiterating the German government's support for a U.S.-French proposal for a 21-day cease-fire between Israel and the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, he said UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must be implemented, Hezbollah must withdraw from the border area and Iran should contribute to the de-escalation of the situation.

"The Chancellor stressed that, despite the current conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, intensive diplomatic work must continue for a cease-fire agreement in Gaza and the release of the hostages," he added.