Russia claims it captured 2 settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia claimed on Wednesday that its forces captured the settlements of Hostre and Hryhorivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow continues to claim advances amid its offensive on multiple fronts.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said an operation was carried out by its Southern Group of Forces, while other army groups advanced along the frontline.

On Sept. 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "liberating" the entire Donbas region was among Moscow's "special military operation" main goals.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said the aim of a surprise incursion into Russia's southern Kursk region last month was to accrue territories for exchange.

Donetsk saw Russian-backed separatist efforts from 2014 to 2022, before the current war began.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the war, which Russia launched over 2 1/2 years ago.