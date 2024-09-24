Eastern Germany on high alert for flooding

Authorities in eastern Germany are bracing for the renewed possibility of flooding, one week after unprecedented rains left parts of Central and Eastern Europe devastated.



The Oder-Spree district in the state of Brandenburg on Tuesday declared its highest alert level as the Oder river rose again, with waters expected to reach 5.90 metres in the village of Ratzdorf, on the border to Poland.



The river usually flows by the village at a height of around 2.60 metres.



The nearby town of Eisenhüttenstadt could also be affected. Authorities have warned residents to stay away from flood barriers after reports of observers accessing them to observe the high waters.



Emergency services are on hand in Ratzdorf, where a 152-metre wall is being built to hold back the river.



The highest alert level means that the threat of flooding poses a risk to lives in the region.



The water level is expected to peak in Ratzdorf on Wednesday and remain high until Friday.

