EU chief in Kiev with promises of winter aid amid energy supply fears

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kiev on Friday with promises of sustained EU support for Ukraine, including help for what is set to be another tough winter.



"My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure," von der Leyen said in a post on X along with a photo of her at the train station.



"We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts. I come here to discuss Europe's support. From winter preparedness to defence, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."



The EU chief is to discuss help for Ukraine's energy supply with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Friday.



The EU is to provide an additional €160 million ($178 million) to Ukraine to help repair the damaged energy infrastructure, expand renewable energy, and finance shelters, von der Leyen said ahead of her trip.



The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) warned this week that the coming winter could be the hardest yet.



As Russia ramps up its attacks on Ukrainian power plants, heating plants and transmission networks, the country's energy infrastructure is under significant pressure, the IEA noted.



"Strains that are bearable in the summer months may become unbearable when temperatures start to fall and supplies of heat and water falter, triggering further displacement of affected populations across the country and abroad," the energy agency said.







