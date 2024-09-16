Turkish mother, child killed in house fire in Germany

A Turkish mother and her five-year-old son died after a fire broke out at a three-story house in a town near Berlin, authorities said on Monday.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Sunday at a shop on the ground floor and quickly went out of control, officials in Eberswalde told local media.

At least six other people were injured in the fire, four of them seriously, according to fire department officials.

Police spokesman Roland Kamenz told public broadcaster RBB that authorities were investigating in all directions, without ruling out any potential causes, including arson or a technical defect.

The police department appealed for witnesses and requested anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.