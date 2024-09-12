UKS HEALTH SERVICE IN CRITICAL CONDITION, DECLARES BRITISH PREMIER

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday declared the NHS (National Health Service) to be in a " critical condition ," but emphasized that additional funding will not be provided without substantial reform.

Responding to a stark report on the state of the health service, Starmer said during a press conference the NHS was "broken but not beaten," signaling that while it faces severe challenges, there is a path forward if meaningful changes are made.

The report, authored by surgeon and former Labour Minister Lord Darzi, revealed alarming figures, including ballooning waiting times, delays in A&E, and issues in cancer care.

Starmer highlighted some of the report's most shocking statistics, including the fact that over 100,000 infants waited more than six hours in A&E last year.

Additionally, nearly 10% of all patients endured 12-hour waits or more for treatment, which has been linked to thousands of avoidable deaths. "It's devastating, heart-breaking, infuriating," Starmer said.

The health of the nation has worsened drastically, with 2.8 million people economically inactive due to long-term sickness. "We are becoming a sicker society," Starmer said.

Earlier in the day, Health Secretary Wes Streeting outlined what he described as three "big shifts" necessary to tackle the NHS crisis: a move from hospital to community care, a transition from analogue to digital services, and a shift from treating illness to preventing it.

Starmer echoed these sentiments, calling for a greater focus on early interventions through community care, which he believes could help alleviate the pressures on hospitals.

"We must shift from hospitals to community care," Starmer said. He argued that by addressing health issues earlier, fewer people would need to take sick leave from work or require hospital treatment.

While Starmer stressed the urgent need for reform, he was clear that extra funding alone would not solve the problems.

He said that any financial investment must be accompanied by structural changes, particularly in how care is delivered and in the NHS's ability to adopt new technology.

"NHS is at a fork in the road and the UK has a choice on how to meet those demand. It's reform, or die," said Starmer.