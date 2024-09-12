Italy reaffirms support to Ukraine, condemns Iran for supplying arms to Russia

Italy on Thursday reaffirmed its support to Ukraine and condemned Iran for supplying arms to Russia.

During a phone call with new Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reiterated support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, saying: "We will remain at Kyiv's side until a just peace is achieved," according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Emphasizing that supporting Ukraine also remains a central matter on the agenda of the Italian Presidency of the G7, he disclosed that he will chair an informal meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.

"Together with Kyiv and Washington, we are also working on an initiative, extended to other international partners, dedicated to the reconstruction of the country's energy infrastructure," Tajani added.

Condemning weapon supply by Iran to Russia, he maintained that it risks further exacerbating the situation on the ground, and constitutes a significant threat to the European security.