 Contact Us
News Europe Bridge collapses in eastern Germany, disrupting traffic though no one was hurt

Bridge collapses in eastern Germany, disrupting traffic though no one was hurt

A section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden collapsed early Wednesday, disrupting major traffic routes and the city's heating system. The collapse, which occurred around 3 a.m., did not result in any injuries but has halted boat and tram traffic, affecting both cargo and tourism.

AP EUROPE
Published September 11,2024
Subscribe
BRIDGE COLLAPSES IN EASTERN GERMANY, DISRUPTING TRAFFIC THOUGH NO ONE WAS HURT

Officials are investigating why part of a bridge in eastern Germany collapsed early Wednesday, disrupting a major traffic artery in Dresden and impacting the city's heating system.

No one was injured when a section of the Carola Bridge fell into the Elbe River, the Dresden fire department said on its website. Emergency crews were alerted to the collapse shortly after 3 a.m.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use the bridge to go between the city's Old Town and New Town were told to avoid the area. Boat traffic is also halted, affecting cargo ships and tourism sightseeing vessels. A tram runs along the section of the bridge that collapsed.

Dresden is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Berlin.