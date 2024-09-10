Russian Defense Ministry announces major naval exercise Ocean-2024

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that over 400 warships, submarines, and support vessels will participate in the strategic command and staff exercise Ocean-2024.

According to the ministry statement, the drills will be conducted across the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas.

"The exercises will involve more than 400 warships, submarines, and support vessels from the auxiliary fleet, alongside over 120 aircraft and helicopters from the naval aviation and Aerospace Forces. The operation will also feature approximately 7,000 units of military and special equipment, and over 90,000 personnel," the statement noted.

It will also include operational groups from various law enforcement and federal executive agencies, such as the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Federal Security Service, the Federal National Guard Service, and the Federal Security Service of Russia.

Military authorities and contingents from Russia's foreign partner states have also been invited to participate in the drills.