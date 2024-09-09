Australia commission calls for inquiry into sexual violence in defense forces

Australia's Royal Commission into Defense and Veterans Suicide has urged an investigation into the prevalence of sexual violence within the country's defense forces, while recommending the creation of a dedicated body to assist defense personnel transitioning to civilian life.

In its final report, released Monday by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the commission made 122 recommendations after reviewing thousands of submissions from current and former defense personnel and their families.

Among the key proposals is mandatory training for military leaders on handling sexual misconduct allegations, and a more rigorous process for investigating such claims. The report calls for a presumption of discharge for personnel found guilty of sexual misconduct, whether through tribunal rulings or internal investigations.

The commission also recommended the creation of a national register to track suicides and suicidality risk factors among current and former military personnel.

Between 1985 and 2021, 2,007 active or former defense members died by suicide, with an average of three per fortnight in the last decade. The report described these figures as an "underestimate" due to gaps in data collection, especially before 1985.

The commission found that one in three ex-personnel reported experiencing "high to very high psychological distress," and one in four had experienced "some form of suicidality."

Numerous reports of bullying, physical violence, and sexual abuse were submitted to the commission, all of which contributed to mental health struggles and suicide risks. The commission criticized the military's internal disciplinary processes, stating that they often exacerbated psychological distress. It recommended improved welfare support and urged disciplinary authorities to treat personnel with "courtesy, compassion, dignity, and respect."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has stated that it will consider the commission's recommendations.




