Russia uses missiles supplied by Iran to attack Ukraine: Ukrainian president

Russia uses missiles supplied by Iran to attack Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian president, Italian media reported late Friday.

Speaking at the opening day of The European House-Ambrosetti, held in the Italian northern town of Cernobbio, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is trying to launch more missiles to kill more children. We try to defend ourselves as best as we can, but they also attack with ballistic missiles that come from Iran."

"I think Putin does not want to give up until he destroys us. How can you start a dialogue against this background," he said.

Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine needs the support of allies to be in a strong position in any future talks.

On Italy's support to Ukraine, he said, "Italy is doing everything, it is with us to carry forward the peace formula. Kyiv does not ask for anything more than what your country or others have done or are doing."