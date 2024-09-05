Threat of armed conflict in Europe real and increasing: Netherlands

The Netherlands needs to increase its defense budget to maintain peace and security in the country, said the Dutch defense minister, warning that the threat of an armed conflict in Europe is real and increasing.

Speaking at the presentation of the official defense memorandum at the Bernhard Barracks in the central city of Amersfoort, Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said: "We seem to live in peace in the Netherlands, but in reality, that is no longer the case. We live in a gray zone: no war, no peace. There are constant cyber-attacks, and we are spied on daily basis," according to the public broadcaster NOS on Thursday.

Brekelmans' remarks were in line with the memorandum which said: "The threat of armed conflict in Europe is real and increasing, mainly owing to the war in Ukraine and the increasing tension in the Middle East."

The memorandum also suggested to re-activate the conscription system as the current model based only on the professional soldiers and reservists wouldn't be sufficient in the face of the security challenges.

According to the document, the country will spend extra €2.4 billion ($2.66 billion) annually to purchase new equipment for its armed forces as well as boosting number of soldiers and cyber-security.

About 50 Leopard 2A8 tanks, 6 more F-35 fighter jets, two additional anti-submarine warfare frigates, more maritime helicopters and large quantity of various ammunition are among the purchases to be made.

Therefore, the broadcaster added, the country will also meet the NATO requirement of spending at least 2% of GDP on defense.