Germany’s Turkish community worried as far-right parties gain ground

The record number of votes received by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in state elections has raised concerns among German citizens with Turkish background in Germany.

The AfD saw a surge in support in the Sept. 1 elections, with the party coming first in the state of Thuringia and second in Saxony.

The results have alarmed Turks, who make up one of Germany's largest immigrant communities.

Turks fear that if the AfD gains more power at the federal level, it could lead to increased xenophobia and the targeting of foreigners.

"Of course, it is worrying when a far-right party gets 30% or more of the votes in Germany," said Hayrettin Kurt, a resident of Cologne. "When we remember the Second World War, it is frightening that a country like Germany has such a high level of support for a right-wing party."

"In the future, they will try to send foreigners back to a large extent," Kurt said, referring to if the AfD came to power at the federal level. "They would try to send back asylum seekers. Xenophobia will necessarily rise. Exclusion will rise. Daily life will become more difficult for foreigners."

Ali Nesanır, who runs a kiosk in Cologne, echoed those concerns. "This rise in the voting rates worries us severely. My fear is that at this rate, the AfD will enter the parliament and take the majority. This would be very bad for us foreigners."

Ali Haydar Güneş, who was born in Germany and has German citizenship, said: "The rhetoric of far-right politicians is absolutely wrong, they are pursuing a wrong policy."

Nurettin Demir, also from Cologne, said: "I think that if they come to power in the future, we will have very big problems. Not only me but all the foreigners here, especially the Turks, are very worried."

The AfD's success marks the first time since 1945 that a far-right party has come first in a German state election.

The party increased its share of the vote by 9.4% in Thuringia and 3.1% in Saxony compared to the previous election.

The results have dealt a blow to mainstream parties, which form the federal government in both states.





















