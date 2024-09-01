Residents panicked in East London after series of controlled explosions for movie shoot, fire

Residents in East London were panicked by a series of controlled explosions at Canning Town for a movie shoot, with some blaming local authorities for failing to inform them about the approval granted to filmmakers.

Smoke plumes near Greenwich's O2 Arena sparked numerous reports of explosions.

Newham Police quickly issued a statement on social media, confirming that the event was "part of a pre-planned filming" and assuring that there was "no risk to the public."

However, a fire started during filming and "spread out of control."



"Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at an open air yard on Dock Road in Silvertown," the London Fire Brigade said in a statement on X. The fire destroyed one van and damaged other vehicles.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire was extinguished within 75 minutes.

Authorities reiterated that the incident posed no danger to the public.

However, some residents expressed anger over the lack of prior notice.

One X user called for an investigation, citing "3/4 major bomb-like explosions, terrified neighbourhood, raging fire on windy night, when many tall buildings here have flammable cladding & fire safety issues."

According to City of London police, Lower Thames Street, below London Bridge, is currently closed for a temporary traffic diversion.