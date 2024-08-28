11-year-old boy arrested over far-right disorder in UK, police say

An 11-year-old boy is among people arrested in connection with the Aug. 4 disorder in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, police said Wednesday.

Cleveland Police said that they have arrested a further 14 people, bringing the total arrests in relation to unrest in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough to 110.

"Teams of officers headed out this morning to target those believed to be involved in the disorder," police said in a statement.

It said that the ages of those arrested were between 11 and 43 years, adding that they will provide a full update on the arrests on Thursday.

The 11-year-old boy is believed to be the youngest person arrested over the riots in the UK.

Over 1,000 people have been arrested and nearly 600 charged in connection with the far-right riots that erupted across the UK following a stabbing incident in Southport on July 29.

The UK has seen a surge in charges as authorities respond to the violent riots, which were fueled by false online claims that the suspect in the fatal stabbing of three children in Southport was a Muslim asylum seeker. The attacker, identified as Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old from Cardiff with Rwandan parents, has done little to deter the far-right mobs.