Financial Times: Türkiye holds upper hand over West in Africa

Türkiye's rapidly growing influence in Africa over the past 20 years has captured Western attention. The British newspaper Financial Times published an analysis of Türkiye's outreach in Africa, noting, "Türkiye's superiority over the West in Africa stems from not carrying their skepticism."

Agencies and A News / World Published 29.08.2024 00:20 Share This Album





Subscribe