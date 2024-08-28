People in Nur Shams camp report widespread abuse, destruction as Israeli military offensives intensify

Palestinian children stand on the stairway of a house, standing amid the destruction caused by an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams camp near the city of Tulkarem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 28, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Palestinian residents of the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, in the northern occupied West Bank, described how Israeli soldiers stormed the camp early Wednesday morning, destroying their homes with bombs, roughing up people before detaining, questioning, and injuring the elderly in inhumane acts of violence.

Earlier, the Israeli army launched an intensified military offensive in the northern West Bank governorates of Tulkarem, Jenin, and Tubas, the largest in two decades.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the "army operation" includes the "temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents" from areas in the northern West Bank.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed since the offensive began, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Several people told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided their homes by blowing up entrance doors, assaulting and verbally abusing residents, and detaining young men for questioning inside the camp.

The Israel Broadcasting Authority in its report announced the Israeli military's "large-scale operation" in the northern West Bank, saying "security forces are operating simultaneously in Jenin and Tulkarem."

The Israeli military in a statement said the operation aims to counter what it called "terrorism" in the northern West Bank.

The military offensive, the largest in two decades since a major assault in Jenin in 2002, involves two army brigades, helicopters, drones, and bulldozers, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said.

ARRESTS AND ABUSE



Suhib Khaled, a young man from Nur Shams camp, told Anadolu that the Israeli army detained him from his home about 20 hours ago and took him to a field interrogation center.

"I awoke to find soldiers in my house" as Khaled recounted being arrested, handcuffed, and blindfolded after Israeli troops ransacked the house and assaulted him.

He said he was detained for the entire time before being interrogated about some people on the Israeli army's wanted list and fighters inside the camp.

Khaled was later released, along with several other detainees, but they were sent towards the city of Tulkarem and not allowed to return to their homes.

Yazan Daama said the Israeli army stormed his family's house in the camp after blowing up the doors, injuring his elderly father.

"I was interrogated for about two hours regarding the whereabouts of fighters before they released us," he said.

"They didn't allow me to return to the camp," Daama said, adding that "A soldier told me to go in this direction (towards the city), or I would be shot."

His brother, Bara, shared similar experiences, saying, "We don't know the condition of our family; we are worried about them, and they must be feeling the same way now."

Bara added, "My family went through a terrifying experience due to the explosion—women, children, and the elderly were all affected."

"The army is raiding houses one by one, blowing up doors and entering," he said, noting that he was also beaten and humiliated.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTIES



On the outskirts of the camp, Anadolu was able to reach a resident following a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area.

Nashat Amro, a resident, stood in front of his home and described the scene, "An Israeli armored bulldozer arrived at the house, and suddenly, it felt like an earthquake occurred; the house shook, and we thought it would collapse on us."

"After the forces withdrew from here, we came out, and this is what happened," he explained, pointing to his house.

"The external wall of the house was destroyed, parts of the house were demolished, and a balcony was torn down onto my vehicle," he added.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,500, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 660 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.