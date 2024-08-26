Russia accuses U.S. of plotting 'color revolution' in Georgia

Russia claimed that the U.S. is preparing to organize a "color revolution" in neighboring Georgia, where a parliamentary election will be held on Oct. 26.

Russian state news agency TASS reported a statement by the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) saying that the U.S. is "extremely dissatisfied" with developments going on in the country ahead of the parliamentary elections.

"The Americans are preparing a color revolution in Georgia. At the 'Tbilisi Maidan,' they plan to make public 'evidence of falsifications' during the voting, announce non-recognition of the election results, and demand a change of power," the statement said.

The statement claimed that law enforcement agencies will be "provoked" to suppress the subsequent protests by force.

It further claimed that non-governmental organizations in Georgia are "recruiting a large number of people to closely monitor the voting process," and that Washington is providing funds to local opposition youth groups.

It went on to say that the country's ruling Georgian Dream party is capable of winning the vote, alleging that White House views such a scenario as "unacceptable."

The statement also claimed the U.S. intends to increase pressure on Georgian authorities in the weeks prior to the election by planning to introduce "personal sanctions" against top officials.

U.S. authorities have not yet commented on the claims.