Security level raised at NATO airbase In Germany over potential threat

NATO has raised the security level at a military base in northwestern Germany over a "potential threat," authorities said late Thursday.

"We raised the security level at NATO Airbase Geilenkirchen based on intelligence information indicating a potential threat," the base said in a statement posted on social media.

"All non-mission essential staff have been sent home as a precautionary measure. The safety of our staff is our top priority. Operations continue as planned," the statement said.

The military alliance's AWACS surveillance aircraft are stationed at Geilenkirchen base, which is located close to the western city of Aachen. The multinational unit provides air and sea surveillance and can be used as a flying command center in combat aircraft operations.

In recent years, NATO AWACS aircraft conducted hundreds of flights over Eastern Europe to monitor Russian military activity near the Alliance's borders.















