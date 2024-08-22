Germany reports sharp rise in far-right crimes

The number of far-right crimes in Germany increased substantially in the first six months of this year, according to figures released on Thursday.

Right-wing extremists committed 9,802 crimes in the first half of the year, up from 6,992 crimes reported in the first six months of 2023, the Interior Ministry said.

The police recorded 318 violent attacks targeting migrants, refugees, or political opponents in the first six months of the year. At least 166 people were injured in those attacks.

The latest official figures were released by the ministry after a parliamentary question tabled by the opposition Left Party.

Germany has witnessed growing racism in recent years fueled by far-right parties and movements, including the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), which have exploited fears about a refugee crisis.