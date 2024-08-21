Bosnia high school staffer shoots dead three colleagues: police

Three high school employees were shot dead Wednesday at a school in northwest Bosnia by a co-worker who then tried to kill himself, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:00 am local time (0800 GMT) in Sanski Most as teachers held a meeting to prepare for the upcoming school year and no students were present, local media reported.

"This man used a military firearm, an automatic rifle, to kill three school employees and tried to kill himself," Adnan Beganovic, a spokesman for the local police, told national radio.

The assailant was seriously wounded and transferred to a hospital in Banja Luka in the north, he said.

Police did not provide a motive for the attack, with local media saying that the man was facing disciplinary proceedings.

The last school shooting in the Balkans occurred in May 2023 in Belgrade, when a teenager shot dead 10 people, including nine classmates.



