MAJOR WILDFIRE CONTINUES TO RAGE IN GREECES ATTICA REGION

A major fire that broke out Sunday in the northeastern town of Varnavas in Greece's Attica region continues to rage, forcing residents of nearly 10 villages to evacuate in the very early hours of Monday after many homes were damaged, local media reported.

The fire is spreading towards Marathon Lake, Attica's major water reservoir.

Police said they managed to rescue 65 people who were trapped in their cars in the Varnavas area.

More than 315 firefighters, forest commando teams, 98 vehicles, many volunteers from Moldova and Romania, as well as 26 planes and helicopters, are working to extinguish the fires despite the extreme heat and strong winds.

According to the local fire department, the fire managed to spread quickly due to gale-force winds in the area.

Local media reports said smoke from the wildfire also reached the capital Athens.

"At this time, the fire is advancing toward Marathon Lake with the forces against it being constantly reinforced, focusing on the flanks and dealing with flames that in some cases are higher than 25 meters (82 feet)," fire brigade spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis said at a press conference.

Message alerts via the 112 emergency number have been sent to residents of the nearby areas of Dionysos, Stamata and Rodopoli, prompting them to evacuate.

Another fire that broke out earlier in the town of Megara in western Attica has been contained.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay indoors.