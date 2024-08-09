UK woman arrested over false post about Southport stabbings

A 55-year-old woman from northwest England has been arrested for posting inaccurate information on social media about the identity of the suspect in the Southport stabbings, police said Thursday.

"The 55-year-old woman from near Chester was arrested earlier today, Thursday 8 August, on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred (S19 of the Public Order Act 1986) and false communications (S179 Online Safety Act 2023)," Cheshire Police said in a statement.

She is currently being held in police custody, where she is assisting officers with their inquiries.

"We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fueled by malicious and inaccurate communications online," Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said in a statement.

"It's a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy. It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person."

The UK has been rocked by turmoil for days, with violent far-right rioters spewing racist and Islamophobic vitriol targeting Muslims, minority groups and migrants.

The riots were fueled by false claims spread online that a suspect arrested for the July 29 fatal stabbings of three children in the seaside town of Southport was a Muslim asylum seeker.

Authorities have since identified the attacker as Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old born in Cardiff, Wales to Rwandan parents, but this has done little to deter the far-right mobs.









