2 killed in helicopter crash in central Ireland

The scene near Killucan, Co Westmeath, Ireland, Tuesday July 30, 2024, after a helicopter crashed into a farm building causing a number of casualties, authorities said. (AP Photo)

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in central Ireland, media reports said Tuesday.

The victims, including a foreign national, were killed when the chopper went down on the roof of a piggery outside the village of Killucan in the central county of Westmeath, according to the Irish Times newspaper.

It said emergency services and police were at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

"As this is a live and ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time," police said in a statement.

The flight originated from Dublin Weston Airport, according to flight data, and the helicopter had been in the air for 25 minutes when it went down, said the newspaper.