65 hectares of forest burned down in south of France

A total of 65 hectares of forested areas were burned down in a fire that broke out in the Herault province in the south of France, local media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The first major forest fire of the summer broke out in the southern province of Herault in France, where 45 provinces are under orange alert due to the heat wave, according to press reports.

The fire, which started at noon on Monday in Montouliers in Herault, one of the provinces affected by hot weather and under orange alert, spread towards the neighboring Aude province.

A total of 65 hectares of forests, 43 hectares of which are within the borders of Herault, were destroyed in the fire.

Nearly 300 firefighters from the two prefectures were deployed to bring the fire under control.

The fire was under control as of Tuesday and may be completely extinguished in the coming hours, the reports said.

Authorities warned that the risk of fire could increase due to high temperatures.

Provinces in the south and central parts of France remain on alert due to high temperatures.
















