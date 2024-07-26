Czech Republic accuses Russia of hybrid operations inside country

Russia conducted a wide range of hybrid operations against the Czech Republic in the first half of this year, said an Interior Ministry's report published on Thursday, reported Radio Prague International.

The report that focused on the surge of extremism in the country within the span for the first six months of this ongoing year stated that the aim of the Russian propaganda inside the country is to undermine people's confidence in the Czech state, and to solidify the narrative that "Russian regime represents a healthy alternative."

The authors of the report also stated that the rising extremist and xenophobic populism in the Czech political scene have brought significant adverse changes as now the Russian security forces have gained a substantive solid influence base that can be used to cater to Moscow's political interests.

The Czech Republic in May earlier this year accused Russia of carrying out "dozens" of cyberattacks.

"Some Czech institutions have ... been the target of cyberattacks," the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement, blaming group APT28, widely known as Fancy Bear, for the alleged attacks.

The Czech Republic, a member of the EU and NATO, has maintained a strong anti-Russian stance in reaction to the war in Ukraine. Like many other Western nations, the Czech Republic has provided military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022.