Heavy rainfall causes flooding in northeastern France

This photograph shows a lightning strik in La Defense buisiness district outside Paris, early on July 21, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Intense thunderstorms have caused severe flooding in France's Haute-Marne department since late Saturday, injuring at least five people.

The communes of Bologne, Marault, Anneville-la-Prairie and Meures have been particularly hard hit, with rainfall 10 times higher than usual in just one hour, according to a weather update issued by the department.

Five people were hospitalized, mainly for hypothermia, and 34 were evacuated from their homes, according to the update. Several roads became impassable due to the excessive rainfall.

The local power grid was also damaged, leaving 63 households in the region without electricity, the department said.

The French Meteorological Service issued an orange weather alert Saturday for the region, reflecting a serious level of caution regarding weather conditions. This was downgraded to yellow Sunday, indicating that conditions may be locally dangerous but less severe.

Officials warned that waterlogged ground could lead to a rapid rise in water levels if further intense rainfall occurs.

Wind gusts of about 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour and small-sized hail are possible, but the main concern remains the potential for additional flooding from heavy rain, officials said.

Local authorities said they continue to monitor the situation closely and have advised residents to remain vigilant.