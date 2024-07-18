Von der Leyen pledges ‘to build a veritable union of defense’ to protect Europe

European Commission president and candidate for the post for a second term, Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday pledged to form "a veritable union of defense" for protection of Europe.

In her speech at the 720-seat European Parliament ahead of secret voting to elect the new president of the executive body, von der Leyen put out her future plans for the bloc if she gets elected again.

She talked about the security and protection of Europe against any type of external threats, as well as the housing and agricultural problems that the continent has been facing for the last few years.

"Choices are the hinges of destiny, and in a world full of adversity, Europe's destiny hinges on what we do next," she said.

The next five years will determine the next 50 years of the continent, von der Leyen said, adding: "For us to choose the Europe of tomorrow, we must acknowledge how people feel today.

"We are in a period of deep anxiety and uncertainty for Europeans," she said. "Families are feeling the pain from the cost of living and housing. Young people are concerned about the planet, the future and the prospect of war. Companies and farmers are feeling squeezed."

"I will never let the extreme polarization of our societies become accepted," she said.

"I will never accept that demagogues and extremists destroy our European way of life. And I stand here today ready to lead the fight with all the democratic forces in this house."

A stronger Europe that delivers prosperity, protects democracy, ensures social fairness, and upholds the European Green Deal, she stressed, adding: "Our first priority will be prosperity and competitiveness."

We need to streamline our single market with less bureaucracy, faster permitting, better enforcement, and more accountability, appointing a vice president to oversee and report annually on progress, while introducing a revamped SMEs and competitiveness check, von der Leyen said.









