London police arrest ‘over 50’ pro-Palestinian activists ahead of King’s Speech

London's Metropolitan Police have arrested "over 50 people" outside the parliament ahead of the King's Speech, the Youth Demand group said on Wednesday.

The political activist group said its supporters have been pre-emptively arrested for attempting to protest the state opening of the House of Commons.

"Whilst having a coffee, 10 people were arrested this morning. Shouldn't the Metropolitan Police be arresting those who are allowing UK arms to be used to murder kids instead?" the group said in an X post.

The police have allegedly made the arrests on the grounds of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Youth Demand activists are calling for a two-way arms embargo on Israel and for the new UK government to halt all new oil and gas licenses granted since 2021.

In a press release, a Youth Demand spokesperson said: "When political leaders don't have the guts or the moral backbone to lift a finger for the people of Palestine after months of public outcry, it becomes clear how broken our political system is. Meanwhile, the police protect those in power making the decisions that are destroying people's lives."

"It is increasingly obvious to ordinary people that the only way we are going to see meaningful change is through civil disobedience. The government must protect life here and abroad by seeing an immediate halt to weapons trading with Israel and an immediate cancellation of all fossil fuel licences granted by the Tories since 2021."

The anti-monarchy group Republic also staged a protest against King Charles III around the same hours.

As the royal entourage greeted the public outside the parliament building, members of the Republic group gathered nearby to voice their dissent.

Protesters held banners reading "Not my king," "Down with the crown," and "Abolish the monarchy," booing as the king passed by. Meanwhile, a crowd of royal supporters applauded the king, creating a stark contrast between the two groups.

The Republic group continued their protest as the king returned to the palace following his speech in the House of Lords.