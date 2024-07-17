Europe sweats under extreme heatwave with temperatures surpassing 40C

A tourist seeks relief from the heat with an umbrella while walking in Milan's central aera, Milan, Italy, 16 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

Europe is currently enduring an extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in numerous locations.

In Italy, the health ministry has issued a Category 3 red alert for 13 major cities, including Rome, Bologna, Florence, Palermo, and Trieste for today.

As a result, provincial authorities in many regions have implemented urgent measures, such as prohibiting outdoor work from 12:30 p.m. local time to 16:00 local time (1030 to 1400GMT) for agricultural and construction workers. Citizens are also advised to avoid direct sun exposure and increase fluid intake.

In Greece, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) has reported that extreme hot air masses covering much of Eastern Europe and the Balkans will continue to impact the entire country, with temperatures expected to peak today and tomorrow.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach up to 43C (109.4F) in the northern parts of Greece, and between 41-42C (105.8-107.6F) in central and western Greece.

As part of measures against the scorching temperatures, Greece's renowned ancient Acropolis site will be closed from noon to late afternoon to safeguard both workers and tourists.

In Bulgaria, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecasts temperatures between 38 and 43C (100.4-109.4F) across most of the country, excluding the Black Sea provinces.

Similarly, Romania's National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued a red alert for extreme heat affecting most of the country on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 37 to 42C (98.6-107.6F).

The African anticyclone intensifying over the Mediterranean latitudes is also impacting Albania, where temperatures are expected to peak at 43C (109.4F) in lower-lying areas.

In North Macedonia, temperatures are projected to reach 42C (107.6F), according to the country's state-run MIA news agency.

Additionally, the Spanish National Meteorological Institute (AEMET) has warned of a heatwave, stating, "The most adverse days will be Thursday and Friday, except on the Mediterranean coast, where conditions will peak on Saturday."

"The temperatures may locally exceed 44ºC (111.2F). Nights will be unusually warm. Hazy conditions accompany the heat," the statement added.