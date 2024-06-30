Shooting at wedding kills 1, injures 5 in northeastern France

One person was killed and five others were injured during a shooting at a wedding ceremony in the northeastern French city of Thionville on Saturday night.

Three of the wounded are in critical condition, the France Info reported, citing unspecified sources.

A source close to the case reported that the attackers, armed with two assault rifles and a shotgun, arrived in a 4x4 vehicle and stormed the vicinity of the Eden Palace reception hall, where a Turkish community wedding was taking place.

The three perpetrators opened fire on three people who were outside the wedding hall and two others at the entrance before fleeing in their car.