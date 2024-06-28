Greece accuses North Macedonia of irredentism

Greece on Friday accused North Macedonia of irredentism, saying the leadership of North Macedonia is moving away from the good neighborly relations.

"The leadership of North Macedonia continues to violate the Prespa Agreement. Furthermore, it returns to past actions that suggest irredentism and a complete ignorance of history," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also argued: "The leadership of North Macedonia is moving further and further away from the good neighborly relations that form the core of the European acquis and international law."

On Thursday, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska revealed on X that she met a delegation of ethnic Macedonians from "Aegean Macedonia," in reference to the Greece's northern region of Macedonia.

The 2018 Prespa Agreement saw the renaming of Macedonia to North Macedonia and paved the way for its NATO membership.