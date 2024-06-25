UK PREMIER SAYS THEY HAVENT GOT THE JOB DONE ON MIGRATION

UK premier says they 'haven't got the job done' on migration

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended his government's migration policy on Monday, reiterating that flights to transport asylum seekers to Rwanda will take off next month.

With the political debate intensifying in the UK ahead of the country's general election on July 4, Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer were grilled by readers of the British daily The Sun on its YouTube channel.

Sun Political Editor Harry Cole pressed Sunak over claims that five members of his Conservative Party placed bets on the date of the election before it was announced and his controversial migration policy.

"I was incredibly angry, incredibly angry when I learned about the allegations as everybody would be when they would hear about something like that," said Sunak over the betting scandal.

Pointing out that the Gambling Commission is investigating the issue as well as the police, Sunak added that his party has also been conducting internal inquiries of their own into the situation and "won't hesitate to act" when information or findings come to light.

"I have been crystal clear -- if anyone has broken the rules, they should not just face the full consequences of the law, but they will be booted out of the Conservative Party," he said.

The scandal has escalated since The Guardian newspaper revealed in early June that Craig Williams, Sunak's closest parliamentary aide, is being investigated by the commission for betting £100 ($126) on a July election just days before the prime minister announced the date.

On the migration issue, Sunak was asked whether he has regretted pledging to stop small boat crossings via the English Channel.

"No, because I want people to know where I stand. I think illegal migration is unfair. But I don't think it's right that people come to our country illegally," he said.

He stressed that he wants "to do everything I can to stop it," adding that over the last 12 months, the numbers have been lower.

"We haven't got the job done. The only way to do that is to make sure that we make it clear to everyone who comes to our country illegally that you won't get to stay, you'll be removed," he added.

He said that if he is re-elected, flights carrying asylum seekers will go to Rwanda and those who arrive in the UK illegally will be removed.

Asked when the flights would take off, he said in July.

"The choice for all of you at the election is about the future," said Sunak.

"Either you believe illegal migrants should not be in our country...or with Keir Starmer, they're all going to be released -- all the people we've detained -- and they will be out on the streets, and that's a choice for everyone."

"Do you want illegal migrants on planes going elsewhere, or would you want illegal migrants on your streets with Labour? That is the choice facing everyone at this election."

- RWANDA PLAN 'EXPENSIVE GIMMICK'

Starmer was also pressed on his plans to tackle the soaring number of boat crossings.

"The numbers this year of people crossing in small boats are record numbers under this government, and nobody but nobody should be making that journey across the channel," he said.

Starmer noted that this is a breach of the country's borders and a matter of national security because the government should be deciding who comes to the country.

"It's a test of government, which I think they're failing, but it is a test of anybody who wants to be in government," he said, noting that criminal gangs are running this and "making a fortune" putting people in those boats.

He stressed that if the Labour Party comes to power, they will set up a Border Security Command, a new command with counterterrorism powers to work to tackle illegal migration.

But he added that they will not send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Rather, those who arrived in the country illegally will be sent to their country of origin under the Labour government.

"That's an expensive gimmick," said Starmer on the government's Rwanda policy.

He also told viewers that the Labour Party will "fight for every vote right until the end of the day."

"Change is only going to happen when people go out and vote...We are taking nothing for granted," he said.

Asked if he is confident of a super-majority, he added: "What I would say for this is this is a change election."

