Three missing after storms in Switzerland, Zermatt accessible again

Three people remained missing in Switzerland on Sunday following severe storms in the cantons of Graubünden and Valais, as lighter rains persisted in many areas.



Trains began running in the town of Zermatt in Valais near the Matterhorn, a popular tourist destination, after an interruption of more than 24 hours. Both the railway line and the road into the town had been blocked temporarily as streams burst their banks.



In Mesocco, a village in Graubünden on the border with Italy, three people were still being sought after their houses were destroyed in a landslide late on Friday. A woman who had been reported missing was found on Saturday morning.



A stretch of some 200 metres on the A13 motorway to Italy was destroyed.













