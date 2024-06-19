Italian Senate approves bill to allow direct election of premier

The Italian Senate approved a government bill that allows the direct election of the country's leader like in the US and France, media reports said Tuesday.

The bill that was approved 109 - 77, with one abstention, will head to the lower chamber of parliament, state-run ANSA news agency added.

Commenting on the approval, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a staunch supporter of the bill, said: "It is the first step forward to strengthen democracy which will give stability to our institutions, put an end to palace games and give citizens back the right to choose who governs them.

While the Senate was discussing the bill, the opposition Green and Left Alliance (AVS), Five Star Movement (M5S), More Europe and the Democratic Party (PD) parties took to the streets in Rome to protest the constitutional amendments, including bills on the election of the premier and larger autonomy for regions, which they said would divide the country.

















