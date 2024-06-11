Germany accuses Russia of deliberately targeting Ukraine’s economic, energy lifelines

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday accused Russia of deliberately targeting Ukraine's economic and energy lifelines.

"Russian President Putin wants to destroy Ukraine's lifelines with his brutal war of aggression," she told reporters during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

She said Russia's intensified attacks target not only Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity but also its economic and energy infrastructure, as well as the country's future in the European Union.

"Amid these attacks on the lifelines of their country, Ukrainian people urgently need electricity, water, and heat. That's why here, in this conference, not only politicians, government officials, but also mayors, companies and civilian organizations are present," Baerbock said.

She also pledged strong support for Ukraine's EU membership bid.

"We are making it clear here at this recovery conference that we are not only resisting the brutal Russian attacks, but we are also paving the way for Ukraine to join our European Union," she stressed.

Leaders and top diplomats from over 60 countries are attending the two-day conference in Berlin, which aims to mobilize international support for Ukraine's economic stabilization, war recovery, and reforms for EU membership.