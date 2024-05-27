Warsaw announces to restrict Russian diplomats' movement in Poland

 Contact Us
Published May 27,2024
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski (AFP File Photo)

Poland announced on Monday that it will introduce limitations to the movement of Russian diplomats in the country.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at a press conference following the European Political Community meeting in Brussels that "in connection with Russia's involvement in the hybrid war against the EU, Poland has decided on introducing restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in our country."

He explained that the decision will affects both Russia's embassy and consular staff in Poland.