Italy’s opposition 5 Star Movement urges Rome to recognize Palestinian state

Italy's opposition party 5 Star Movement said on Monday that it submitted a parliamentary motion urging the government to formally recognize the state of Palestine.

The party's motion also urges the government to adopt a clear position at the international level about the matter.

"(Prime Minister Giorgia) Meloni cannot hide her head under the sand any longer," the party said.

The 5 Star Movement has also criticized the Italian government for having abstained earlier in May at a UN General Assembly vote on a resolution recognizing Palestine as qualified to become a full member of the UN.

Other countries that abstained include Germany, Canada, and the UK, while the U.S. and Israel are among those that voted against the resolution.

Last week, Spain, Norway, and Ireland announced that they will recognize a Palestinian state on May 28 and they urged other European states to follow their lead.

The three countries said they hoped their decision would speed up efforts toward securing a cease-fire in the Gaza war.

About 144 of the 193 UN member-states recognize Palestine as a state, including Russia, China, and India. But only a few EU members do so, such as Sweden and Southern Cyprus.

The party also said it will ask on Tuesday for the calendarization of the vote on such a motion. If approved by parliament, the motion will bind the government to recognize the Palestinian state.