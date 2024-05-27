French president visits Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron visit the Holocaust memorial (Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe) in Berlin, on May 27, 2024. (EPA Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany.

Though Macron frequently visits Germany, his three-day state visit is the first by a French president in 24 years, which began on Sunday, according to the French presidency.

He arrived in Berlin on Sunday and met with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier the same day.

Macron is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, as his visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Both countries are major powers in the European Union.