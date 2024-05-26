Demonstration in Paris in solidarity with indigenous people of New Caledonia

Protesters participate in a rally called by Caledonian activists in solidarity with Kanak people, at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 16 May 2024. (EPA File Photo)

A demonstration was held in Paris on Saturday in solidarity with the indigenous Kanak people of New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific where a reform proposed by France sparked unrest earlier this month.

New Caledonia is currently in a state of emergency, and its international airport is closed. The French government wants to grant residents who have lived in the territory for at least 10 years the right to vote in elections. But local leaders fear this will dilute the vote of the Indigenous Kanak.

The protesters called on Paris to back down from the constitutional reform, and chanted slogans such as "Freedom for New Caledonia," and "Long live the struggle of the Kanak people."

Speaking to Anadolu, protester Christian Fizin expressed concern that the inclusion of new voters in New Caledonia would deepen the policy of settler colonialism, and make the Kanaks a minority in their own land.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the riot-hit island's capital Noumea on Thursday, and met local representatives to set up a dialogue.

He expressed his wish to end the state of emergency if the roadblocks are removed, and to launch talks for a "comprehensive political deal" about the institutional and economic future of the island.















