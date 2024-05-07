STUDENTS PROTEST AT BERLINS FREE UNIVERSITY IN SOLIDARITY WITH GAZA

Pro-Palestinian activists occupied a courtyard at Berlin's Free University on Tuesday, calling for student resistance across Germany in solidarity with people in the Gaza Strip.



Around 80 to 100 people were involved, according to estimates by a university spokeswoman.



The university announced it would swiftly put a halt to the protest. "The FU has ordered the evacuation and called the police," the spokeswoman said.



The activists of the Student Coalition Berlin group called for the occupation of German universities and demanded an end to "colonial oppression." Several tents could be seen on pictures posted by the group on Instagram.



The police have not yet provided any concrete information. They said that they first needed to get an overview of the situation.



On Friday, an estimated 150 activists protested at Humboldt University in Berlin.



The protesters demanded a lecture theatre as the venue for the rally, which the university management refused to grant. Police later opened 37 investigations into possible cases of incitement to hatred and resisting law enforcement officers.



For more than two weeks, there have been protests at numerous universities in the United States, Britain and other countries against the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.



