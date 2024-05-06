Pro-Palestinian students in Netherlands set up camp in solidarity with Gaza

Pro-Palestinian Amsterdam University students on Monday set up a camp to show solidarity with Gaza.

The students, camping with tents on the Roeterseiland campus of the Netherlands' Amsterdam University, demanded that the school administration cut its ties with Israeli-affiliated institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the group Justice for Palestine, a student named Raoul told Anadolu that they urged the university administration to cut ties with Israeli institutions.

Raoul underlined the need for the university to be transparent in cutting ties with Israeli institutions, stating that the administration has not heeded their demands.

Saying that their written calls and other actions to end cooperation with Israeli institutions have been met with pressure and police violence, Raoul said that they would continue their actions on campus until their demands are met.

Another student, who asked not to be named, also expressed solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, stating that they joined the protest to oppose attacks on Palestinians and to urge the university to cut its ties with Israel.

Police on Monday were seen at the entrances to the campsite on the campus.

Since protests started last month at a number of U.S. universities in support of Palestine, the protests have spread worldwide, including in universities across Europe.