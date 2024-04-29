Germany’s Scholz again refuses to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday reiterated his opposition to supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, which are allegedly capable of hitting Russian cities far beyond the border.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Chancellor Scholz said he sticks to his earlier position of not sending German-made Taurus missiles, despite a recent decision by the U.S. to deliver long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

He pointed out that Germany's military support to Ukraine will continue to focus on the country's urgent needs, such the advanced air defense systems, to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

"We are by far the largest supporter of Ukraine in Europe, including in terms of military support and delivery of weapons. We have just decided to send another Patriot battery, after delivering two batteries earlier, and we very much hope that other European partners will make a corresponding decision," Scholz said.

Asked about the recent comments by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who said the recent U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles would hopefully lead to a change in Germany's position on Taurus deliveries, Chancellor Scholz reiterated his opposition.

"We always remain prudent in our considerations and that is why my decision on the specific question you asked remains unchanged," he stressed.

The Social Democrat politician has long opposed providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, and repeatedly said Germany should act in a responsible manner to prevent a confrontation between NATO and Russia.

Last month he told German lawmakers that using the powerful, sophisticated missile systems without German military oversight, might have unintended consequences.

The powerful Taurus missiles and are well-known for success in properly targeting objects including bridges, or hard and deeply buried targets such as command bunkers.