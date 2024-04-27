Europe steps up military support to Ukraine in fight against Russia

More than two years after Russia began a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Kyiv has recaptured 54% of occupied territory.

But counteroffensive efforts have stalled amid Moscow's advancements on the eastern and southern fronts.

The war-torn country would not be able to manage to fight off the Russians without military aid from other countries.

The EU's 27 members sealed a $5.48 billion deal in March on military aid to Kyiv as part of the European Peace Facility (EPF) fund after weeks of disagreement.

The military aid which Brussels said will be injected into the fund until the end of the year, will come on top of the €6.1 billion ($6.5 billion) already committed since early 2022.

With $19 billion to date, Germany is the biggest European supporter in terms of military aid to Ukraine.

The country revealed in April a decision to enhance military assistance to Ukraine by promising Monday it will send another new Patriot air defense system to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Siemtje Moller, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defense of Germany. stressed that Ukraine needs more protection and capabilities to repel long-range Russian attacks.

Germany's pledge is part of a broader $30.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which includes air defense systems, artillery shells and critical military equipment.

France agreed to supply Kyiv with new surface-to-air missiles and old armored vehicles, according to its defense ministry last month.

The announcement came after accusations, by Germany in particular, that Paris is not pulling its weight on military aid to Kyiv.

Denmark agreed Friday to add $633 million in military support to the country's Ukraine fund in 2024, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In addition, the Danish government pledged last week to provide Ukraine with a new 2.2 billion kroner ($313 million) military aid package.

The funds will ensure the development of the maritime capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shells, drones and the production of missile parts in cooperation with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

The total financing for military support under the Danish Ukraine Fund in 2023 - 2028 will amount to 64.8 billion Danish kroner ($9.3 billion), which makes the Nordic country one of the largest donors of military aid, according to reports.

Similarly, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Monday that Norway would provide Ukraine with new contributions to improve its air defense.

Store met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday where he announced Norway would participate in an international air defense initiative for Ukraine.

The Nordic country will revise the budget of the Nansen program, which provides military and civilian support to Ukraine in the amount of $6.8 billion over five years.

Earlier this month, the Finnish Defense Ministry said it was donating its 23rd aid package to Ukraine, bringing total Finnish donations to $2.2 billion.

Poland has provided Ukraine with military support worth the equivalent of around $9 billion in the past two years, the government said Thursday.

A total of 44 military packages have been given to Kyiv, said Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during a speech in parliament.

The country has provided Kyiv with 300 tanks and combat vehicles, 14 fighter planes, plus helicopters, air defense systems and ammunition, according to official figures.

Earlier this month, Ukraine and Latvia signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Riga will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth 0.25% of GDP annually, Zelenskiy said while visiting Lithuania for an international summit.

In addition, Latvia has promised to support Kyi with military support, including activities in the Latvian-led Drone Coalition, the supply of military equipment and weapons and training military personnel, the government said in a statement.

In April, on another occasion, the Baltic state pledged to donate more than $1 million in drones and to contribute over $10 million for shells in support of Kyiv.

Taking into account the upcoming April defense package, Riga's military aid to Ukraine amounts to $425 million, according to Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina.

Neighboring Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate $16 million for rehabilitation programs for injured Ukrainian soldiers, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonytė said at a news conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Vilnius earlier this month.

Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are one of the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares, according to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy.

The United Kingdom announced Tuesday it will be sending the country's largest-ever delivery of arms worth $620 million to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed last Friday that NATO countries have available air defense systems that can be sent to Ukraine "in the near future."

The US House of Representatives last week passed a $61 billion legislative package providing military aid to Ukraine despite objections by some Republican politicians.















