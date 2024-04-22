Poland to allow deployment of nuclear weapons on its territory: President

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said his country would allow the deployment of nuclear weapons on Polish territory.

In an interview with daily Fakty Monday, he said: "We are ready for nuclear weapons to be deployed on our territory if this is the decision of our allies."

Duda said his position is justified in the current geopolitical situation.

He said: "Russia is increasingly militarizing the Konigsberg district.

"Recently, it has been relocating its nuclear weapons to Belarus. If our allies decide to deploy nuclear weapons as part of nuclear sharing, also on our territory, to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank, we are ready for it. We are an ally in the North Atlantic Alliance and we also have obligations in this respect, which means we simply implement a common policy."