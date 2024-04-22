Germany pushes for further EU sanctions against Iran

Germany on Monday called on its European partners to adopt further sanctions against Iran to disrupt its drones and missiles production capacities.

Speaking to reporters in Luxembourg ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said European countries should take further measures against Iran after its retaliatory attack on Israel.

"In recent weeks, I have been working hard to ensure that we extend the sanctions regime against Iran and its proxies, in particular the sanctions regime with regards to drones," she said.

"We have to use all the sanctions tools we have, especially with regards to missile technology, with regards to production of these drones and missiles, amid non-stop attacks on Israel by Iran and above all from its proxies," she added.

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and German government officials have repeatedly said that the country bears special responsibility for Israel's security due to its Nazi past.