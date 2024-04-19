Italian foreign minister urges 'absolute de-escalation' after reported Israeli strikes on Iran

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday called for "absolute de-escalation" following reported Israeli strikes on Iran, and urged all parties to exercise caution in the region.

Speaking to RAI news, Tajani emphasized the G7's collective stance on the matter, indicating that it would be a central topic of discussion during the summit.

"We invite everyone to be cautious to avoid an escalation," noted Tajani, stressing the significance of diplomacy in diffusing the situation.

Explosions were reported in Iran's central Isfahan city and the west of the northwestern city of Tabriz, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Tensions escalated between Iran and Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven military advisers were killed.

Israel has vowed a military response to Iran's weekend attack.