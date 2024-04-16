One dead from building collapse in Piraeus, Greece

A person died when a two-story building under renovation collapsed in the Greek port city of Piraeus just 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the city center of Athens, the fire service said Tuesday.

The man who was killed was a police officer who was working on construction sites to earn extra money, Skai News said.

The 31-year-old was trapped inside a truck.

Initial reports from local media said that there were nine construction workers in the old building at the time of the collapse, three of whom were slightly injured and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Five workers and the contractor as well as the truck driver were brought in for questioning over the incident.

The fire brigade said that 24 firefighters with eight vehicles as well as a search and rescue team with a rescue dog were on site.