Police clash with anti-NATO protestors in Italy’s Naples

Police clashed with anti-NATO protesters in Italy's southern city of Napoli, local media reported on Monday.

The clashes erupted when a group, predominantly composed of young individuals carrying banners condemning NATO and chanting slogans against it, attempted to breach the security perimeter around San Carlo Theatre where a concert was scheduled to mark the alliance's 75th anniversary, the state-run ANSA news agency reported.

During the confrontation, three out of the eight protesters who were struck by police batons sustained injuries to their faces and heads, it said.

Naples is home to NATO's Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) and Defense College.