At least 3 killed in explosion at hydroelectric plant in northern Italy

At least three people have died and four others are still missing after an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant located near the northern Italian city of Bologna, rescuers and local authorities said.

Firefighters coordinating rescues on the scene told Italian TV that at least three people were confirmed dead in the blast, while five were hospitalized with serious burns.

The deadly blast occurred at the Bargi hydroelectric plant, located by the Suviana lake, southwest of Bologna. Video provided by rescuers showed smoke rising from underground at the lakeside plant, operated by Italy's ENEL energy company.

ENEL confirmed in a statement that a fire had broken out on one of its transformers at the hydropower Bargi plant, close to Bologna, in the early afternoon.

The explosion left a trail of destruction and chaos in the area, on the Italian Apennines mountains, as victims were difficult to reach, amid fears that the death toll could rise further in the coming hours.

Dozens of firefighters and a contingent of Italian carabinieri police were still on the scene searching for missing people on Tuesday evening.

The cause of the explosion and its full impact were still under investigation.

The mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano said the explosion happened nine levels below ground during work on turbines, a local daily reported.